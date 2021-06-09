Watch
Veterans to ride across Michigan, raise money for military descendants

Posted at 3:42 PM, Jun 09, 2021
MICHIGAN — Dozens of American Legion riders across the state are planning a weekend ride to raise money for families of military service members, according to The American Legion—Department of Michigan.

We’re told the fundraising event will begin in Mt. Clemens on Saturday, June 12 at 9 a.m. with the tour scheduled to end in Grand Rapids at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The American Legion says the fundraiser will benefit The American Legion Legacy Scholarship Fund, which distributes scholarships to descendants of service members. Click here for more information.

