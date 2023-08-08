Ven Johnson highlights ruling against drug manufacturer and hospital at press conference in Southfield

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. — At a press conference in Southfield, Michigan on Tuesday, attorney Ven Johnson highlighted a groundbreaking ruling against a drug manufacturer, as well as a hospital on the east side of the state.

In November 2021, Michigan man Dan Nowacki was admitted to St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Chelsea. During his stay, Nowacki received five doses of the COVID-19 medication Remdesivir.

However, at least two of the doses had glass particles. In the weeks that followed, Nowacki suffered two strokes. He also had to have his leg amputated.

Nowacki is now bedridden and in need of round-the-clock care.

Recently, a Washtenaw County judge ruled that the drug manufacturer, Gilead Sciences Incorporated, and the hospital were not protected under the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act, which means that the case can move forward.

At the press conference, Johnson said that the judge’s ruling is a major victor against pharmaceutical companies and medical institutions that prioritize profits over patients.

“We’re hoping by publicizing this on behalf of the family, that people in the public that were given Remdesivir, at least be aware now that this happened to them and hopefully come forward,” said Johnson.

