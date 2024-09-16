USE IT OR LOSE IT: Michigan schools have 2 weeks to spend $343M in federal aid

EAST LANSING, Mich. — School districts in Michigan have only two weeks to spend the remainder of their federal COVID-19 rescue funds before they are lost forever.

The Michigan Education Association (MEA) says districts have until Sept. 30 to use rescue dollars allocated by the Biden-Harris administration during the pandemic.

We’re told Michigan was granted $5.63 billion in federal relief but schools have $343 million in unspent funds as of Sept. 6.

“These investments have been critical in supporting our students through the pandemic and its aftermath,” says MEA President & CEO Chandra Madaferri, “and we urge school districts to work with their frontline educators to put their remaining funds to good use while there is still time.”

The MEA says federal rescue money has helped schools acquire the following in the last several years:



Tutoring, summer programs and other interventions for students who fall behind.

Programs and resources to support children’s mental and behavioral health needs.

Financial aid toward hiring and retaining excellent teachers and staff members.

Improved safety and infrastructure.

Technology upgrades, including broadband internet in rural areas.

Visit the MEA’s website for more suggestions on how COVID-19 relief funds may be spent before the Sept. 30 deadline.

