USDA invests $1.7B into childcare facilities, schools, emergency food providers

WASHINGTON D.C. — A $1.7B investment from the Commodity Credit Corporation will connect domestic food producers with schools, emergency food providers, and childcare facilities.

“The investments USDA is announcing today provide immediate and long-term assistance to American farmers, families, and communities,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack.

This builds on USDA’s popular Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program (LFPA) and Local Food for Schools Cooperative Agreement Program (LFS), both of which were created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and strengthened local relationships between producers and their communities, providing new markets for producers and jobs and opportunities in local communities.

—USDA

LOCAL FOOD SUPPORT

$500M will be made available for states, territories, and Tribal nations to buy food for emergency use and for helping underserved communities

$500M is earmarked for school meal programs

$200M heads to childcare facilities

SUPPORTING EMERGENCY FOOD PROVIDERS

$500M will go toward supporting food banks and pantries using domestic food producers.

“By delivering food from domestic producers to schools, child care facilities and emergency feeding organizations, we’re securing local and regional markets for those farmers and ensuring our students, young children and neighbors in need are getting nutritious, reliable meals," Explained Vilsack. "These types of investments keep local economies strong and help build resilient food systems with lasting impact.”

Learn more about the investment here.

