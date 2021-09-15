Watch
US doesn't object to trial delay in Whitmer kidnapping case

Posted at 12:58 PM, Sep 15, 2021
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Federal prosecutors are not objecting to a delay in the fall trial of five men accused of planning to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The government says it wouldn’t be harmed by a postponement.

Prosecutors say they haven't made significant payments for travel by witnesses or lodging.

Trial in federal court in Grand Rapids has been set for Oct. 12.

The defendants would like a 90-day extension for all key dates in the case.

A hearing is scheduled for Friday.

Defense attorneys last week said they were still plowing through hours of conversation secretly recorded by informants and FBI agents.

