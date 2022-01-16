University of Michigan removes Schlissel as school president

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The University of Michigan says Mark Schlissel has been removed as school president due to an alleged “inappropriate relationship with a university employee.

The University of Michigan Board of Regents said Saturday on the school's website that the removal was effective “immediately.”

Regents said members on Dec. 8 learned about the relationship from an anonymous complaint and that an investigation revealed that “over the years,” Schlissel used his university email account to “communicate with that subordinate in a manner inconsistent with the dignity and reputation of the university.”

Former University of Michigan President Mary Sue Coleman has been appointed interim president. Schlissel succeeded Coleman as president in January 2014.