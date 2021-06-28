Unemployment insurance claimants receiving new debit cards

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan’s Unemployment Insurance Agency will change debit card providers from Bank of America to U.S. Bank as a result of a new state contract, according to a news release Monday.

Newly eligible claimants who choose the debit card option will be issued the new card and for currently active debit card holders, benefits won’t be deposited onto the new cards until Aug. 25.

UIA asks claimants to use their current cards as normal until then.

Claimants receiving benefits through a direct deposit account are not affected by this change.

Individuals who are eligible to receive unemployment benefits have the option of receiving them via direct deposit to their bank or credit union, or through a debit card.

About 28% of claimants choose to receive their payments via debit card, according to the UIA.

Information and disclosure information on the new debit cards will be sent to claimants beginning in July, and they’re urged to verify that UIA has a current address and mobile phone number on file.

That information can be updated online through the Michigan Web Account Manager or by calling UIA customer service at 866-500-0017.

More information is expected to be provided through email, mail or the Michigan Web Account Manager portal.