UIA begins search process to upgrade its operating system

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency has begun a search process to upgrade its operating system.

It will issue a Request for Information through the Department of Technology, Management and Budget as the agency looks at options to replace its unemployment benefits and employer tax system that has been in use since 2012, according to a news release Thursday.

An RFI is designed to get an understanding of the products available in the market for a system capable of handling the complexity of the unemployment insurance program while also being robust, secure and protective of sensitive claimant and employer information.

Officials say the RFI will help create the necessary requirements that will be included in the future request for proposals.

“It’s been nearly 10 years since we first started using our current system and we want to provide a better, more agile use experience for both our claimant and employer users,” said Liza Estlund Olson, acting UIA director. “This will be a lengthy process with our partners at DTMB to make sure it’s done well and is a smooth transition for all the residents of Michigan who rely on us.”

FAST Enterprises, UIA’s current vendor, will continue to maintain and upgrade the agency’s system during the RFI and vendor search process to ensure uninterrupted service to claimants and businesses.

The UIA says the upgrade should offer a “more intuitive process.”

Interested vendors have five weeks from next week’s posting date to submit answers to the questions in the RFI.

Key objectives include usability and accessibility, program integrity and security, business process improvements, accounting, analytics and reporting, fraud detection and analytics, eligibility and timeliness of payments, maintenance and support and compliance.

WATCH: UIA director testifies in front of House Oversight Committee