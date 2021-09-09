LIVE at 9 a.m.: UIA director testifies in front of House Oversight Committee

LANSING, Mich. — Liza Estlund Olson, director of the Michigan Unemployment Agency, will testify Thursday morning in front of the House Oversight Committee.

Committee members will hear about issues related to the state's unemployment system over the past 18 months, including long wait times for receiving benefits, reports of poor customer service, almost 700,000 PUA claimants not receiving timely notice about a federal compliance issue and more.

Watch the hearing live on this page at about 9 a.m.