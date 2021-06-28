UAW elects Ray Curry to serve as next president following Gamble retirement

The United Auto Workers International Executive Board has elected Ray Curry to serve as the next union president.

Curry, 55, will assume the role on July 1, 2021, after the retirement of current President Rory Gamble. He current serves as secretary-treasurer.

“It is a great honor for me to serve this historic union and the more than 1 million active and retired members,” Curry said. “I am so proud of our UAW sisters and brothers who work every day to better not just their own lives, but the lives of their neighbors and communities. As president, I pledge to continue to build upon our commitment to a culture of transparency, reforms and checks and balances," Curry said in a release.

He is from North Carolina and worked as an assembler at Freightliner Trucks in the state before he was hired to the UAW in 2004. He served as Region 8 director and was elected secretary-treasurer in 2018.