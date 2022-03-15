U.S. Hispanic Chambers of Commerce receives $1 million from Meijer

MICHIGAN — Meijer announced their donation of $1 million to the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce along with its local affiliates.

“Our Diversity & Inclusion journey focuses not just on our own team members, customers and business partners, but on our communities at large,” Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said. “We look forward to seeing how the Hispanic Chambers use our gift to create intergenerational wealth and opportunity for people in our communities.”

The donation will be split evenly between the 17 Chambers located across the Midwest Meijer reports. Those 17 are listed below:

Aurora Regional Hispanic Chamber of Commerce in Aurora, Ill.

Economic Strategies Development Corporation in Chicago

Greater Fort Wayne Hispanic Chamber of Commerce in Fort Wayne, Ind.

Greater Lansing Hispanic Chamber of Commerce in Lansing, Mich.

Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce in Moline, Ill.

Hispanic Chamber Cincinnati USA

Hispanic Chamber of Columbus, Ohio

Hispanic Professionals of Greater Milwaukee

Illinois Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

Latino Chamber of Commerce of Southeastern Wisconsin

Little Village 26 th St. Area Chamber of Commerce in Chicago

St. Area Chamber of Commerce in Chicago Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

Northeast Ohio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

Northwest Hispanic Chamber of Commerce in Hanover Park, Ill.

Northwest Ohio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

West Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

Wisconsin Latino Chamber of Commerce

Aurora Regional Hispanic Chamber of Commerce in Aurora, Ill.

Economic Strategies Development Corporation in Chicago

Greater Fort Wayne Hispanic Chamber of Commerce in Fort Wayne, Ind.

Greater Lansing Hispanic Chamber of Commerce in Lansing, Mich.

Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce in Moline, Ill.

Hispanic Chamber Cincinnati USA

Hispanic Chamber of Columbus, Ohio

Hispanic Professionals of Greater Milwaukee

Illinois Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

Latino Chamber of Commerce of Southeastern Wisconsin

Little Village 26 th St. Area Chamber of Commerce in Chicago

St. Area Chamber of Commerce in Chicago Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

Northeast Ohio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

Northwest Hispanic Chamber of Commerce in Hanover Park, Ill.

Northwest Ohio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

West Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

Wisconsin Latino Chamber of Commerce

“By investing in these Hispanic Chambers, we hope to empower Hispanic business owners and create an economic impact that’s felt throughout our communities,” said Tim Williams, Vice President of Diversity & Inclusion at Meijer.

More information on the community giving efforts can be found at meijercommunity.com.