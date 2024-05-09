Two-year-olds fire off guns, Michigan man now sentenced in connection to incidents

LANSING, Mich. — A man will serve 10 years in federal prison after two two-year-olds got ahold of illegal guns and fired them.

The U.S Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Mark Totten announced 25-year-old Tyrone Hooper of Lansing's sentencing. Hooper pled guilty to one count of felon in possession of firearms, and one count of felon in possession of ammunition.

Totten described Hooper as "serial offender" who had been caught with guns multiple times, despite being a felon and prohibited from having them.

The release says in June 2022, a two-year-old found a gun in Hooper's apartment and accidentally shot himself in the arm. In November 2022, a different two-year-old child found a different gun in Hooper's apartment and accidentally shot himself. Both children survived.

Police say they also found guns on Hooper when they arrested him in February 2023 and May 2023.

The case was investigated by the Lansing Police Department, East Lansing Police Department, the Michigan State University Police Department, Michigan State Police and the FBI.

