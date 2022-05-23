Two West Michigan entrepreneurs awarded grants by Olga Loizon Memorial Foundation

LIVONIA, Mich. — Olga’s Kitchen has announced two female Michigan-based entrepreneurs who will receive business grants through the Olga Loizon Memorial Foundation. Sticky Spoons Jam, LLC. and U-Plant Landscape Designs, LLC. will each be awarded a $10,000 grant.

Sticky Spoons Jam was founded by Aiyenede Akhigbe in 2016. The company specializes in the production of jams, jellies, and syrup. They use locally sourced produce and packaging from Michigan farmers and small businesses. The company has created more than 100 unique flavors including: Lunar Eclipse, Summer Solstice, Winter Jelly, and Blueberry Lavender. Their products are sold in both Michigan and Indiana. The company plans to open a licensed kitchen and storefront, as well as an e-commerce website in 2023.

U-Plant Landscape Designs was founded by Sandy Jonick in 2019. The company assists homeowners who want to create landscapes by providing designs, a detailed plant list, and labeled images. In the past three years, Jonick has designed more than 300 landscapes. The company plans to use the grant for marketing and capital needs.

“We’re elated to honor the legacy of our founder by providing two women entrepreneurs with grants to take their Michigan-based businesses to the next level,” said Loredana Gianino, president of the Olga Loizon Memorial Foundation. “Perseverance and innovation were central to Olga’s spirit and her success as she left an impact on this community. The grant awardees embody the same qualities as women entrepreneurs who are trailblazing in their own fields. We look forward to seeing how these grants will fuel the growth and success of these businesses.”

