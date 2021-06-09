Two men behind bars after $65,000 robbery spree in Lansing and Battle Creek

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — James Winston Honeysucker Jr. and Wilnell Lakeey Henry are behind bars after stealing more than $65,000 from cash advance businesses in Lansing and Battle Creek according to U.S. Attorney Andrew Birge.

Honeysucker was sentenced to over 27 years in prison for committing four armed robberies while Henry was sentenced to 6 years for being the formers getaway driver.

Honeysucker robbed four cash advance businesses at gunpoint in Lansing and Battle Creek all of which involved him pointing a pistol at the clerks and demanded cash. After committing his first robbery Honeysucker enlisted Henry’s help authorities report.

Henry was found by Battle Creek Police Department investigators after reviewing surveillance footage from the robbery committed October 22. Honeysucker was apprehended with $17,000 cash and a loaded pistol at a bus stop.

Honeysucker was convicted in February following a four-day jury trial, during which Henry cooperated with federal authorities and testified against Honeysucker according to Birge.

“Instead of working for their money, these brazen criminals used a loaded pistol to threaten and steal from those trying to earn an honest living” said Birge. “They were identified and apprehended so they could be brought to justice thanks to the outstanding work of our partners at the Battle Creek Police Department, Lansing Polic

Department, and Eaton County Sheriff’s Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Chicago Police Department.”

“This defendant committed four brazen armed robberies that terrorized innocent victims and endangered lives. The sentences handed down in this case should serve as an example to others – if you rob any kind of business with a firearm in Michigan, law enforcement at all levels will work together to bring you to justice,” said Timothy Waters, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Michigan.