Two extricated in Clam Lake Township crash

MSPNorthernMI via Twitter
Posted at 4:56 PM, May 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-11 16:56:35-04

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich. — A state trooper responded to a crash involving two vehicles in Clam Lake Township this morning, according to Michigan State Police.

We’re told the crash happened on Mackinaw Trail Highway and Mitchell Street.

MSP says a 57-year-old Interlochen man in a 2008 Jeep Liberty drove through a red light before colliding into a 63-year-old man from Cadillac driving a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado.

Authorities say the two passengers in the Jeep needed to be extricated by Cadillac fire crews; however, no injuries were reported in the crash.

