Two arrested, man severely hurt, police caution against sharing unconfirmed info

SHELBY, Mich. — Two men are in custody and a Shelby man is in the hospital in Muskegon after being severely hurt.

Shelby Benona Firefighters and Oceana County Sheriff’s Deputies answered the call, posting about an incident at Maple and 4th Streets online this morning.

Sheriff Craig Mast cautions people to be wary of information coming from sources outside official police reports as incorrect information is already floating around social media.

We will update this article with confirmed information as soon as it’s available.