Two arrested after man attempted to flee police in the woods

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people have been arrested on drug felony charges after one man attempted to flee police in the woods.

Mecosta Count Sheriffs Office Deputies arrested John Towne, 50, and Amberlyn Vanspriell, 25, after a drug bust in Deerfield Township.

Towne was wanted for an outstanding felony warrant and attempted to flee into the woods on foot after yelling at authorities that he had a gun.

Deputies arrested Towne on charges of obstruction/resisting arrest, possession of heroin, delivery of heroin, and anoutstanding felony warrant after tasing him.

Authorities found Towne unarmed.

Vanspriell is in continued custody of the Mecosta County Jail after being arrested for the delivery of heroin.

Towne was arraigned in the 77th District Court and faces a $100,000 bond while Vanspriell faces a $3,000 bond.

