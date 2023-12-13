Trinity Health Michigan receives national award for supporting frontline workers

LIVONIA, Mich. — The National Fund for Workforce Solutions (NFWS) honored Trinity Health Michigan with the 2023 CareerSTAT Frontline Healthcare Worker Champion award.

NFWS is a program that highlights companies for creating good jobs and investing in frontline workers, according to Trinity Health Michigan.

The healthcare system explains CareerSTAT is a strategy that focuses on peer learning while embracing and sharing innovations in workforce development.

“Our health system has been at the forefront of developing innovative and thoughtful strategies to ensure our colleagues have the tools and support needed to succeed, grow and thrive,” says Trinity Health Office of Workforce Development and Talent Supply Chain Innovation National Director Shana Lewis. “By investing in our colleagues and in their career paths, they are able to offer their very best, resulting in safer, higher-quality care for patients.”

We’re told the NFWS previously granted Trinity Health Michigan the Emerging Champion award in 2017.

