Traverse City man arrested for involvement in January 6 U.S. Capitol breach

A Michigan man has been arrested for his involvement in the breach of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. He is 27-year-old Luke Michael Lints from Traverse City.

According to the Department of Justice, Lints was involved in a confrontation with law enforcement in the Lower West Terrace and tunnel areas of the Capitol. At 3:10 p.m., Lints made his way towards the front of the police line. He used a police shield to push back against law enforcement officers. He also used the shield to prevent an officer from closing a door to protect himself against the rioters. Lints was also part of the crowd that was directly outside the tunnel while a Metropolitan Police Department officer was assaulted by rioters.

Lints was arrested in Traverse City and charged in a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia with civil disorder, a felony, and related misdemeanor offenses. Since January 6, 2021, more than 800 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach. More than 250 people have been charged with assaulting or impending law enforcement.

Lints is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Thursday in the Western District of Michigan.

Anyone with information on the U.S. Capitol breach on January 6, 2021, is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324). Tips can also be made online on the FBI’s website.

