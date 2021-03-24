Traverse City man arrested for alleged weapons, meth possession

ROSEBUSH, Mich. — State troopers responded to a suspicious vehicle complaint at a Rosebush gas station Tuesday afternoon, according to Michigan State Police.

They say a canine unit alerted authorities of a narcotics presence inside the vehicle, leading to the discovery of meth, weapons, ammo and drug paraphernalia.

We’re told the 31-year-old male suspect from Traverse City made an attempt to destroy the evidence during his arrest.

MSP says the man was in violation of probation and that he was taken to Isabella County Jail pending an arraignment.

