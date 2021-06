MECOSTA, Mich. — A Tornado Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service until 4:45 p.m. Saturday.

The warning includes Clare, Canadian Lakes and Village of Lake Isabella.

Residents are encouraged to go to the basement or an inside room without windows on the lowest floor and avoid sheltering in a room with windows.