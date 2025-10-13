'Took all of us.' Whitmer signs long-term road funding bill in Clinton Township

(WXYZ) — Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and House Speaker Matt Hall came together on Monday in Macomb County as Whitmer signed a long-term road funding bill.

With the backdrop of construction workers, Whitmer spoke behind a podium that said "Fixing the damn roads. Saving our damn jobs."

Watch the full press conference in the video below

Full press conference: Whitmer signs long-term road funding bill in Clinton Township

"This is something that took all of us to work together," Whitmer said. "Construction workers and labor, who advocated for it, who actually do the work of fixing our damn roads. Leader Brings, Speaker Matt Hall, legislators on both sides of the aisle."

"You see what happens when you have leaders with the guts and the brains," Hall added in the press conference, saying that they eliminated waste, fraud and abuse and put it all toward roads.

The bill will redirect all taxes paid at the gas pump towards roads. Before, gas taxes largely went to a fund for schools.

Another part of the road funding includes a new 24% tax on marijuana, which was signed into law last week.

The Michigan Legislature's fiscal agencies estimate the tax will generate $420 million in new revenue that will go toward the $1.8 billion road funding plan.

