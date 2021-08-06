Watch
NewsLocal NewsMichigan

Actions

Tim Hortons celebrating fall with new Pumpkin Spice drinks and goods

Including Latte's, Donuts, Muffin's and more!
items.[0].image.alt
Tim Hortons
TIM HORTONS PUMPKIN SPICE.jpg
Posted at 8:11 PM, Aug 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-05 20:13:46-04

MICHIGAN — Tim Hortons is releasing a Pumpkin Spice Latte, Pumpkin Spice Iced Capp®, Pumpkin Spice Timbits®, Pumpkin Spice Muffin and Pumpkin Spice Glaze Donut.

TIM HORTONS PUMPKIN SPICE (2).jpg

Those interested in trying the new goods can do so Aug. 25 at their favorite Tim Hortons location.

Below is a full list of product descriptions provided by Tim Hortons themselves.

Tim Hortons U.S. Pumpkin Spice Line-Up - Available beginning August 25th, 2021

  • Pumpkin Spice Latte: A creamy espresso-based beverage served either hot or cold with pumpkin spice syrup, topped with fluffy whipped cream and pumpkin spice syrup drizzle.
  • Pumpkin Spice Iced Capp: A cold sweet and spicy beverage made with pumpkin spice syrup and topped with whipped cream and pumpkin spice syrup drizzle.
  • Pumpkin Spice Muffin: A pumpkin spice flavored muffin filled with a rich, creamy filling.
  • Pumpkin Spice Timbits: Sweet pumpkin spice cake donut holes with a glazed exterior.
  • Pumpkin Spice Glaze Donut: A pumpkin spice flavored cake ring donut coated with a sugary sweet glaze.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time