Tim Hortons celebrating fall with new Pumpkin Spice drinks and goods

MICHIGAN — Tim Hortons is releasing a Pumpkin Spice Latte, Pumpkin Spice Iced Capp®, Pumpkin Spice Timbits®, Pumpkin Spice Muffin and Pumpkin Spice Glaze Donut.
Those interested in trying the new goods can do so Aug. 25 at their favorite Tim Hortons location.
Below is a full list of product descriptions provided by Tim Hortons themselves.
Tim Hortons U.S. Pumpkin Spice Line-Up - Available beginning August 25th, 2021
- Pumpkin Spice Latte: A creamy espresso-based beverage served either hot or cold with pumpkin spice syrup, topped with fluffy whipped cream and pumpkin spice syrup drizzle.
- Pumpkin Spice Iced Capp: A cold sweet and spicy beverage made with pumpkin spice syrup and topped with whipped cream and pumpkin spice syrup drizzle.
- Pumpkin Spice Muffin: A pumpkin spice flavored muffin filled with a rich, creamy filling.
- Pumpkin Spice Timbits: Sweet pumpkin spice cake donut holes with a glazed exterior.
- Pumpkin Spice Glaze Donut: A pumpkin spice flavored cake ring donut coated with a sugary sweet glaze.