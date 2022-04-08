Tigers unveil Opening Day celebrations, including National Anthem from Jack White

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Tigers unveiled plans for Opening Day at Comerica Park including Jack White performing the National Anthem and honoring the Little League World Series champions.

According to the Tigers, gates open for Opening Day at 10:30 a.m. ahead of the game against the White Sox, and the first 10,000 fans will receive a 2022 magnet schedule.

Related: Detroit Tigers Opening Day 2022: Everything you need to know if you're going to the game

Fans 21 can also take advantage of Miller Light Home Run Happy Hour on the Pepsi Porch, which will have $5 concession items like beers, hot dogs, Pepsi products and more.

Only wallets sized 4” x 6” x 1.5” or smaller are permitted, and tickets are digital-only.

Related: Here are the new things fans can expect to see at Comerica Park this year

The team will introduce the Tigers players, coaches and support staff around 12:40 p.m. ahead of the 1:10 p.m. start time.

Then, Detroit rocker Jack White will perform the National Anthem with a flyover from four A-10 Thunderbolt "Warthog" aircrafts from the 107th Fighter Squadron at Selfridge Air National Guard Base.

The Tigers will also honor the late Kimera Bartee, the team's first-base coach during the 2021 season. There will be a moment of silence and his son, Amari, will throw out the first pitch.

Detroit will also honor the Taylor North Little League team, which won the Little League World Series.