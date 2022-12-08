'The Nutcracker' to be performed December 9-11 at the Potter Center

JACKSON, Mich. — The Jackson Symphony Orchestra and Ballet Chelsea have announced that they will be partnering to bring to life The Nutcracker. The ballet will be performed December 9-11 at the Potter Center, which is located on the campus of Jackson College.

The performance on Friday, December 9 will be held at 7 p.m. On Saturday, December 10, The Nutcracker will be performed at 2 p.m. and at 7 p.m. The performance on Sunday, December 11 will be held at 2 p.m.

The Nutcracker follows a young girl named Marie, who goes on a magical journey to the Kingdom of Sweets. The ballet was originally choreographed by Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov in 1892, and featured a score by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. It is based on the 1816 story The Nutcracker and the Mouse King by E. T. A. Hoffmann.

During the performances, live musicians will provide the music. It will feature Glen Adsit as the guest conductor. Adsit is the director of bands at The Hartt School.

“Every show will be different,” said Ballet Chelsea artistic director Wendi DuBois. “Dancers listen to the music. The conductor watches the dancers. They play off each other. When you bring live musicians and dancers together, they work together to create a magical atmosphere. It’s just electric.”

For parents and their children, tickets to Sugar Plum Teas, a catered tea party, will also be available to purchase. The tea party will be held December 10 and 11 at 12:30 p.m. It will feature character meet-and-greets, treats from the Land of Sweets, professional photos, and story time.

The Nutcracker will be performed at the Potter Center December 9-11. Tickets are available to purchase on the Jackson Symphony Orchestra’s website.

