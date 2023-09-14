'The Flash' stars Danielle Panabaker, Carlos Valdes, and Tom Cavanagh will be guests at Motor City Comic Con

NOVI, Mich. — Members of the original Team Flash are coming to Michigan. Motor City Comic Con has announced that The Flash stars Danielle Panabaker, Carlos Valdes, and Tom Cavanagh will be guests at the upcoming event, which will be held at the Suburban Collection Showplace.

The trio will be at Motor City Comic Con November 11-12. A photo op with one of them will be available to purchase for $60. An autograph from one of them will also be available for $60. Fans can also purchase an autograph/selfie combo with one of actors for $100. A duo photo op with two of them will be available for $110. A photo op with the entire trio will also be available for $150.

The Flash was developed by Greg Berlanti, Andrew Kreisberg, and Geoff Johns, and premiered on The CW in 2014. The series follows Barry Allen (Grant Gustin), a CSI for the Central City Police Department. While working in his lab one night, Barry was struck by lightning the night that S.T.A.R. Labs’ particle accelerator exploded. After being in a coma for nine months, Barry wakes up and discovers that he has super speed. He then decides to fight crime in Central City as the Flash. During the first season, Barry is also trying to solve his mother’s murder, and free his father from prison, who was framed for the crime.

In the series, Panabaker played Caitlin Snow and Valdes played Cisco Ramon. The two worked at S.T.A.R. Labs and helped Barry when he first woke up from his coma. After Barry becomes the Flash, Caitlin and Cisco work with him to save Central City.

When the show began, Cisco was known for naming the villains that the Flash went up against. He later discovered that he himself had powers, where he was able to “vibe” a person’s location. He then began fighting alongside the Flash as the superhero known as Vibe.

In the third season of The Flash, Caitlin discovered that she had the power to freeze things. This led to her becoming Killer Frost, and temporarily becoming an enemy to the Flash. Frost later began fighting alongside the Flash. In the seventh season, Caitlin and Frost were separated into two different people. After Frost’s death in Season 8, Caitlin performed an experiment to try to bring her back. However, this led to Caitlin being replaced with a new person named Khione, who was also played by Panabaker. Caitlin later returned in the show’s series finale.

In the first season of The Flash, Cavanagh played Harrison Wells. Wells was the founder of S.T.A.R. Labs, who mentored Barry after he first got his powers. He also worked alongside Caitlin and Cisco to help the Flash. However, it was later revealed that Harrison Wells was actually Eobard Thawne, a speedster from the future known as the Reverse-Flash. Barry also discovered that Thawne was the one who murdered his mother. Throughout the series, the Reverse-Flash was Barry’s archenemy.

During the show’s run, Cavanagh also played different versions of Harrison Wells from throughout the multiverse. They included the Harrison Wells from Earth-2, H. R. Wells, Sherloque Wells, and Nash Wells.

The Flash is set in a shared universe based on DC Comics called the Arrowverse. Panabaker, Valdes, and Cavanagh also appeared as their characters on Arrow, Supergirl, and Legends of Tomorrow.

Panabaker’s work outside of the Arrowverse includes Girls Against Boys (2012), The Ward (2010), and Disney’s Sky High (2005). Valdes’ other work includes Hulu’s Up Here and Starz’s Gaslit. Cavanagh has also starred in Yogi Bear (2010), Breakfast with Scot (2007), and the NBC TV series Ed.

Panabaker, Valdes, and Cavanagh will be at Motor City Comic Con November 11-12. Tickets are available to purchase on the event’s website.

