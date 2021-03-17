Menu

Tesla on autopilot drives into Michigan trooper's patrol car

Michigan State Police
Posted at 4:09 PM, Mar 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-17 16:09:10-04

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State Police say a Tesla on autopilot crashed into a Lansing-area state trooper’s patrol car early Wednesday.

Police said neither the trooper nor the 22-year-old Lansing man who was driving the Tesla were injured in 1:10 a.m. crash on Interstate 96 in Eaton County.

WLNS-TV reports that the crash occurred as the trooper was investigating a collision between a car and a deer.

Police said the trooper’s patrol car's emergency lights were activated when the Tesla drove into the patrol car.

The Tesla’s driver was issued citations for failure to move over and driving with a license suspended.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

