Teenage girl missing in Oceana County

Michigan State Police
Kaitlyn Rose Jordan
Posted at 2:30 PM, Jan 27, 2024
HART, Mich. — The Michigan State Police are searching for a missing teenager.

The MSP Hart Post is asking for assistance in locating 16-year-old Kaitlyn Rose Jordan, who also goes by Talia. She has brown hair, brown eyes, is 5-feet tall and weighs 118 pounds.

Jordan was last seen leaving school near Hesperia on Friday afternoon with two people. At that time she was wearing light blue jeans and a light gray hoodie along with a baseball cap and was carrying a brown hiking/hunting backpack.

Anybody with any information about her location is being asked to contact the Michigan State Police Hart Post by calling (231) 873-2171 or Oceana County Central Dispatch at (231) 869-5858.

