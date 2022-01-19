Watch
Suspended professor threatens to sue if he's not reinstated

Ferris State University
Bill Bitzinger
Posted at 9:36 PM, Jan 18, 2022
DETROIT (AP) — A Michigan professor who was suspended after making a provocative video for his students is threatening to file a lawsuit if Ferris State University doesn’t lift the sanction.

An attorney for Barry Mehler warned the school in a letter Tuesday. Matthew Hoffer says the history teacher is protected by the First Amendment and a contract between Ferris State and its faculty.

Mehler’s 14-minute video at the start of a new term was peppered with profanities and unusual remarks about grades, plagiarism and classroom attendance during the COVID-19 pandemic. Ferris State President David Eisler says he was “shocked and appalled.” Mehler has been placed on leave.

