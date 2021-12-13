Watch
NewsLocal NewsMichigan

Actions

Survivors of Larry Nassar to get $380M from USA Gymnastics, US Olympic Committee, after settlement

items.[0].image.alt
Carlos Osorio/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar, a former doctor for USA Gymnastics and member of Michigan State's sports medicine staff, sits in court during his sentencing hearing in Lansing, Mich. The FBI made numerous serious errors in investigating allegations against former USA Gymnastics national team doctor Larry Nassar and didn't treat the case with the “utmost seriousness,” the Justice Department's inspector general said Wednesday, July 24, 2021. The FBI acknowledged conduct that was “inexcusable and a discredit" to America's premier law enforcement agency. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
Larry Nassar
Posted at 12:53 PM, Dec 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-13 12:53:45-05

(WXYZ) — USA Gymnastics and the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee will pay nearly $400 million to survivors of former team doctor Larry Nassar.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the settlement for $380 million was reached after a hearing Monday in the case that's lasted more than five years.

In all, survivors of Nassar will receive a total of $880 million, which includes a $500 million settlement with Michigan State University back in 2018.

"These brave women relived their abuse publicly, in countless media interviews, so that not one more child will be forced to suffer physical, emotional, or sexual abuse in pursuit of their dreams," John C. Manly, the lead attorney representing the victims, said in a statement.

Nassar worked as a team doctor for USA Gymnastics and also worked for Michigan State University. In 2018, he pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting former patients, and in 2017, he pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time