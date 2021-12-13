Survivors of Larry Nassar to get $380M from USA Gymnastics, US Olympic Committee, after settlement

(WXYZ) — USA Gymnastics and the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee will pay nearly $400 million to survivors of former team doctor Larry Nassar.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the settlement for $380 million was reached after a hearing Monday in the case that's lasted more than five years.

In all, survivors of Nassar will receive a total of $880 million, which includes a $500 million settlement with Michigan State University back in 2018.

"These brave women relived their abuse publicly, in countless media interviews, so that not one more child will be forced to suffer physical, emotional, or sexual abuse in pursuit of their dreams," John C. Manly, the lead attorney representing the victims, said in a statement.

Nassar worked as a team doctor for USA Gymnastics and also worked for Michigan State University. In 2018, he pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting former patients, and in 2017, he pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography.