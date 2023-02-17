'Supernatural' star Mark Sheppard will be a guest at Motor City Comic Con

NOVI, Mich. — Motor City Comic Con has announced that Supernatural star Mark Sheppard will be a guest at the upcoming event. Sheppard will be at the event May 20-21, which will be held at the Suburban Collection Showplace.

Autographs from Sheppard will be available to purchase for $60. A photo op will be available for $80, and a selfie will be available for $60. An autograph/selfie combination will also be available for $100.

Supernatural was created by Eric Kripke and premiered on The WB in 2005. It moved to The CW for its second season, where it continued its run until its conclusion with Season 15 in 2020. The series follows Sam Winchester (Jared Padalecki) and Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles), two brothers who travel the country hunting demons, ghosts, and monsters. Starting in Season 4, the Winchesters were joined by the angel Castiel (Misha Collins).

Sheppard played the villain Crowley, a demon who is also the king of Hell. Crowley was first introduced in the show’s fifth season. He continued to appear in the series until the end of Season 12.

Sheppard’s work outside of Supernatural includes playing Willougby Kipling in HBO Max’s Doom Patrol, James Sterling in TNT’s Leverage, and Romo Lampkin in Sci-Fi’s Battlestar Galactica.

Sheppard will be at Motor City Comic Con May 20-21. Tickets can be purchased on the event’s website.

