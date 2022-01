MICHIGAN — Summit Sports has announced that all of its locations will be closed for good.

The chain of sporting goods stores made the announcement over social media on Monday, saying the closure came as a result of unmanageable circumstances.

They say all shops will be open from noon to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday to accommodate leftover pickups, adding they will be unable to accept exchanges or returns in person.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube