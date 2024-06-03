Summer Wonder offers readers prizes, adventure!

What is there to do this summer?

Everything— says Kent District Library —As long as you've got a good book and an eye for discovery!

During Summer Wonder, KDL is offering prizes and adventures for readers of all ages.

“Summer Wonder is one of the best things that KDL offers. You don’t want to miss out!” said Julie Ralston, Branch Programming and Outreach Specialist.

The free program starts June 3 and goes until August 9 and includes scavenger hunts, STEAM activities, and more to stop summer slide in its tracks.

Sign up as an individual or a group and get reading!