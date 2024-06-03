Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsMichigan

Actions

Summer Wonder offers readers prizes, adventure!

Library books
Matt Pearl
Library books
Posted at 9:01 AM, Jun 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-06-03 09:01:15-04

What is there to do this summer?

Everything— says Kent District Library —As long as you've got a good book and an eye for discovery!

During Summer Wonder, KDL is offering prizes and adventures for readers of all ages.

“Summer Wonder is one of the best things that KDL offers. You don’t want to miss out!” said Julie Ralston, Branch Programming and Outreach Specialist.

The free program starts June 3 and goes until August 9 and includes scavenger hunts, STEAM activities, and more to stop summer slide in its tracks.

Sign up as an individual or a group and get reading!

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book