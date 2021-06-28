Study: Michigan's cannabis market worth almost $3.2B

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan’s cannabis market is now worth almost $3.2 billion, according to a report from Anderson Economic Group (AEG) released Monday.

The study was commissioned by the Michigan Cannabis Manufacturers Association.

“The Anderson Economic Group study reflects a vibrant regulated marketplace with unlimited economic potential,” said Shelly Edgerton, chair of the MCMA board. “This includes continually growing demand for medical and adult-use cannabis across the state. The study also suggests continued growth in state revenues for schools, senior programs and other essential services. That’s good for all Michiganders, regardless if you consume cannabis.”

However, the MCMA also says there are “major storm clouds on the horizon.”

“The Anderson Economic Group study dhows large quantities of untested, illicit cannabis continue flooding the market,” said Stephen Linder, executive director at MCMA. “This poses a significant threat to patient and consumer safety. The study makes clear Michigan can and should be a leader in cannabis safety, innovation and entrepreneurship. With this information in hand, we now have a full picture of Michigan’s cannabis market and a clear understanding of the challenges that lie ahead.”

Key findings of the study include: