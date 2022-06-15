Students, teachers at Oxford High School end school year

OXFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Oxford students marked the end of the school year on June 10, a year that was filled with tragedy following the deadly mass shooting on Nov. 30 that killed four students, injured six more and a teacher.

Kids said they were looking forward to the summer, and that they need the break.

“It means a lot to me personally, since that's when I was born. That's where all my good, like, memories are. But ya know, it feels really great to be done with a year and moving on," one student told us.

“Really important, it's good. Take a break. It's really nice," another said.

Counselors have been close to the students since the shooting. Teachers have been the closest.

After the shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, some of the students were taken back to their experiences during the high school shooting.

“You know what it was hard. But here at Oxford, we push through things, and you know what our schools been really good, and they've helped us.”

“It's been a long year it's been rough, you know, like after the events and such, and it's been like rough coming back," one said.