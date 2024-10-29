Strolling through art: Grand Rapid's Uptown District unveils new and immersive public art walk

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Uptown District recently unveiled a new self-guided art walk, designed to engage residents and attract visitors to the district.

A catalog of community art, the public art walking tour encompasses the Grand Rapids Eastown district, East Hills, East Fulton, and Wealthy Street.

The artwork is designed and curated by a collection of artists, many local, and includes 36 outdoor murals and decorated pedestrian and district assets; such as crosswalks, storm drains, and more.

“We have artists that choose to live here, and work, and work together," said Executive Director for Uptown Grand Rapids Incorporated, Ingrid Miller.

The four-mile public art walking tour is a collaboration between artists and uptown’s local businesses and spans over four business districts.

“Primarily the art we have cataloged are murals. That’s our number one category for public art. There are some sculptures included as well," explained Miller.

While the artwalk is predominantly a visual experience, the roots of history and inspiration behind the art work runs deep.

“Art in particular has been a way to express social changes that have happened throughout the history of uptown as well to capture history and celebrate stories," described Miller.

Funding for roughly half of the artwalk originates from the Public Art Grant Program, and the displays of art scattered along the tour are anywhere between the ages of one to 20 years old.

Those interested in the artwalk can find more details and a downloadable/printable map about the self-guided tour here.