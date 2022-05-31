State urges residents to quit tobacco on World No Tobacco Day

(WXMI) — The state health department is encouraging residents to quit tobacco on World No Tobacco Day.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) says World No Tobacco Day was established by the World Health Organization (WHO) and takes place on May 31 every year.

We’re told health officials are focusing on tobacco’s adverse impacts on human health and the environment this year.

“We know that the use of tobacco takes a significant toll on a people’s health,” says Chief Medical Executive Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian. “It damages nearly every organ in the body, including the lungs, heart, blood vessels, reproductive organs, mouth, skin, eyes and bones. However, something that people may not consider is the significant impact that the tobacco industry has had on our natural resources. This year’s World No Tobacco Day campaign sheds a light on that fact.”

MDHHS says 84 megatons of greenhouse gases are released into the ecosystem annually from just tobacco alone, adding tobacco farming is a contributing factor to deforestation at a loss of 3.5 million hectares per year.

Littered cigarette butts are toxic to the environment and can poison water, harming animals and fish by extension, according to the state.

Health officials say those seeking help to quit tobacco may call 800-QUIT-NOW, with free nicotine-replacement therapy for new members through Sept. 30.

