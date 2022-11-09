MSP: Trooper facing charges in fatal traffic crash

GRATIOT COUNTY, Mich. — One Michigan State Police trooper is charged with involuntary manslaughter in what authorities describe as an "on-duty traffic crash."

On June 24, 2022, MSP says that Trooper Michael Fox, of the Lakeview Post, was involved in a fatal accident just outside of Alma, at the intersection of Alger Road and M-46.

MSP is saying Trooper Fox was in the middle of an emergency response, traveling with his emergency lights and sirens activated, when he sped through a red light and struck another car.

The passenger in the other car died as a result of the crash.

According to a press release from MSP, the Gratiot County Prosecutor's Office issued a warrant and charged Trooper Fox with Involuntary Manslaughter, a charge that came after MSP finished a review of the crash.

Involuntary Manslaughter is a felony charge, punishable by 15 years and a $7,500.

Trooper Fox was suspended directly after the crash, MSP reports, and he will remain suspended until his criminal case is resolved and MSP's internal investigation is concluded.

MSP says they abide by a policy requiring "department members to operate their patrol vehicles with due care and caution when engaging in emergency driving." As such, MSP members can be subject to administrative penalties if this policy is violated.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

