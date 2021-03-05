State trooper charged with assault following canine-related incident

LANSING, Mich. — A Michigan State Trooper had been charged with assault, according to Shanon Banner with MSP Public Affairs.

Parker Surbrook, a trooper assigned to the MSP post in Lansing, was arraigned today for alleged actions that took place in Lansing on Nov. 13, 2020, says Banner.

We’re told Surbrook performed a traffic stop when the driver took off and struck a tree. Surbrook then reportedly released his canine on the driver, who had exited the vehicle, for a prolonged stretch of time.

“Surbrook’s actions during this incident […] were not in keeping with the standards of professional conduct expected by members of the MSP,” says Banner, “nor do the totality of his actions fully align with training and policy for canine handlers.”

The investigative report can be read here. State police have made the dash cam video public, which can be viewed here. WARNING: The video contains graphic content.

MSP says Surbrook was put on leave Dec. 8 following a review of the incident.

“While the unfortunate reality for police officers is that use of force is sometimes a necessary action to ensure the protection of themselves or others,” says MSP Director Col. Joe Gasper, “care and concern for human life should always be at the forefront of any police officer’s actions.”

We’re told Surbrook will remain suspended without pay while the case proceeds.

