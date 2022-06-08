Watch
State resolution would permit 17-year-olds to vote in August

Posted at 2:16 PM, Jun 08, 2022
LANSING, Mich. — A Michigan lawmaker presented a joint resolution that would permit 17-year-olds to cast their ballots in the August primary.

We’re told the resolution would apply only if individuals will turn 18 before the general election in November.

“My resolution encourages stronger voting engagement throughout a person’s lifetime and creates more representative results by allowing young voters to participate in the full election cycle,” says Sen. Sean McCann (D–Kalamazoo).

The state Senate says 16 other states currently permit 17-year-olds to vote in primaries under similar circumstances.

