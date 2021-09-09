Watch
State Rep. Jewell Jones accused of violating bond again

Posted at 8:45 AM, Sep 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-09 08:45:25-04

(WXYZ) — It could be strike three for State Representative Jewell Jones.

A motion filed by the Livingston County Prosecutor’s Office accuses the Inkster Democrat of violating his bond conditions for a third time.

The filing alleges that his tether detected alcohol and he tried to tamper with the device.

Prosecutors are asking the court to revoke his bond.

At a previous hearing, the judge warned Jones of jail time if he violated any more orders.

Jones is facing trial on charges that include drunk driving and resisting police after his arrest in April.

