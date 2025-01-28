State of the State cover page contest now open!

Watch Now
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan students can now enter their designs for the programs to be handed out at the 2025 State of the State for a chance to have their art featured during the address.

Entries are due by 11:59 p.m. on Valentine's Day, February 14. Artists can be as creative as they desire— use paint, crayon, markers, or other materials to capture the theme "Think Michigan".

The contest is open to Michigan students from Kindergarten through 12th grade.

Check out how to enter here.

The Governor will speak on key issues and her plans for Michigan during the address on February 26.

