State of Emergency declared for Benton Harbor following power outage

Posted at 11:32 PM, Dec 23, 2022
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — The County of Berrien declared a State of Emergency on Friday to support efforts in responding to the needs of the City of Benton Harbor. As of 1:00 p.m. on Friday, the city has been experiencing a power outage that is affecting about 1,000 people.

The needs of the people of Benton Harbor include protection from dangers presented by the potential exposures in extreme cold temperatures.

Local resources are being utilized to the fullest extend practicable.

The State of Emergency will remain in effect for seven days.

