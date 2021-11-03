State lowers flags to half-staff to honor former Congressman Kildee

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff within the State Capitol Complex on Thursday to honor the life and service of former Congressman Dale Kildee.

It coincides with the day of Kildee’s funeral, according to a news release Wednesday.

“Our state mourns the passing of Congressman Dale Kildee,” Whitmer said. “Throughout his life and career, Dale worked tirelessly to advocate for Michigan communities. As an elected official, Dale championed legislation to support the automotive industry, reform education and expand financial aid for college students. His life was dedicated to service, and he demonstrated this commitment by rarely missing a vote during his 36 years in Congress.”

Kildee was born in Flint in 1929 and served in the state Legislature for more than a decade and in the U.S. House of Representatives for 36 years.

Before his service, he worked as a teacher in Detroit and Flint.

He died on Oct. 13 at 92 years old.

READ MORE: Former U.S. Congressman Dale E. Kildee passes away at 92

Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations are also encouraged to display their flags at half-staff.

To lower flags to half-staff, flags should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position. The process is reversed before the flag is lowered for the day.

Flags should be returned to full-staff on Friday unless otherwise notified.