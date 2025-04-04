State launches Nurse Loan Repayment Program, offering up to $300K

LANSING, Mich. — A new initiative aims to add and retain nurses in the state of Michigan.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced it has launched the Nurse Loan Repayment Program (NLRP), offering as much as $300,000 toward student loan debt repayment.

We’re told the money would be paid up to four years to qualified nurses working in psychiatric facilities, or up to 10 years for nurses working at other eligible facilities.

“Nurses are the backbone of the health care system, providing essential care to patients in hospitals, clinics, schools and homes,” says MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel. “They are often the first point of contact for patients and play a critical role in patient education, advocacy and support. Health care facilities across the state are facing nursing shortages and this loan repayment program will help providers recruit and retain nurses to provide vital care to patients.”

Nurses applying for NLRP benefits will need to work at least 40 hours a week for at least 45 weeks a year, according to the state health department. Agreements must be made over a consecutive two-year period.

Apply for the NLRP on the state’s website before Wednesday, June 4.

