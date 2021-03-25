State launches new dashboard, allows residents to track road projects

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Transportation have launched an interactive dashboard that displays the state’s progress on road projects, according to the Michigan governor’s office.

“As we continue to invest in better roads and bridges under the Rebuilding Michigan program, this new dashboard will be important to ensure our efforts to fix the damn roads remain on time and on budget,” says Governor Whitmer. “The Rebuilding Michigan plan is financed without an increase at the gas pump, and it’ll help jumpstart our economy by creating thousands of good-paying construction jobs.”

We’re told the five-year program endeavors to rebuild bridges and highways that are deemed crucial to Michigan’s economy in addition to bearing the most traffic.

The program received unanimous approval from the State Transportation Commission, according to the governor’s office, who say the initiative permits MDOT to sell $3.5 billion in bonds to fund new and modified road projects, in addition to expediting other projects.

Click here to view the interactive dashboard.

