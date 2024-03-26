State launches challenge process to identify underserved broadband areas

LANSING, Mich. — Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist announced the launch of a statewide effort to identify unserved and underserved areas in Michigan that qualify for expanded high-speed internet.

The announcement was made alongside the Michigan High-Speed Internet Office (MIHI) on Monday.

The State Challenge Process gives residents a chance to submit challenges online and determine if homes or businesses are accurately designated as served locations under the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program, according to the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO).

“Every Michigander deserves access to affordable, fast internet so they can connect to online learning, healthcare, and economic opportunity,” says Gilchrist. “As Michigan sets the stage to connect more homes, businesses, and communities, the BEAD state challenge process will help us deploy resources more effectively. I encourage every Michigander to visit the portal and tell us about unserved or underserved locations.”

The deadline to submit challenges is April 23.

Visit the state of Michigan’s website for more information.

