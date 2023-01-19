State launches $238M grant program to expand high-speed internet access

LANSING, Mich. — Applications to receive part of $238 million in federal funding toward expanding high-speed internet access in Michigan’s underserved areas are now open.

The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) says the Realizing Opportunity with Broadband Infrastructure Networks (ROBIN) program is available to internet service providers, MI Telecommunications Act licensees and other qualified public-private collaborations, courtesy of the Michigan High-Speed Internet Office (MIHI).

“The mission of MIHI is to create a more digitally equitable state where every Michigander can leverage technology to improve their quality of life,” says LEO Director Susan Corbin. “The ROBIN Grant Program will provide the dollars needed for the development and expansion of broadband infrastructure to underserved areas and increase internet access and affordability to many Michigan families and businesses.”

Visit the state of Michigan’s website for more information, including instructions, guidance, informational webinars and more.

Applications are due Tuesday, March 14 at 4 p.m.

Those with questions are asked to send emails to LEO-MIHighSpeedInternet@michigan.gov.

