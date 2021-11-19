State issues major recall for marijuana products tested by Viridis Labs; here's where they were sold

The Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency issued a recall of all marijuana products that were tested by Viridis Laboratories and Virdis North LLC after identifying inaccurate or unreliable test results.

According to the MRA, the recall involves all marijuana products except inhalable marijuana concentrate products like vape carts, live resin, distillate and any other cannabis concentrate created through residual solvent extractions.

The products have an impacted test date between Aug. 10, 20211 and Nov. 16, 2021.

"Consumers who have marijuana products in their possession that meet the recall criteria may return the products to the marijuana sales location where they were purchased for proper disposal. Consumers with weakened immune systems or lung disease are at the highest risk for health-related incidents such as aspergillosis, which can impact lung function, if these potentially harmful products are consumed," the state wrote.

An MRA investigation is ongoing.

The products were sold at locations throughout the state. The MRA put out a 31-page list of all locations that it was sold at. You can see that list below.

Recalled marijuana products by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd