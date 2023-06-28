State health officials remind Michiganders, visitors to avoid foamy water

LANSING, Mich. — The state health department urges the public to stay away from foam accumulating in Michigan’s lakes, streams and rivers.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) says foam can occur naturally in off-white or brown colors, but they can sometimes harbor bacteria and chemicals hazardous to human health, including PFAS.

We’re told foam tends to be bright white if it contains the so-called forever chemicals.

The MDHHS advises those who are touched by foam to wash off the contact area or bathe immediately.

“We advise you to avoid contact with foam if you can, but if you accidentally come into contact with foam, you should rinse off as soon as possible,” says Chief Medical Executive Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian. “Rinsing off in general after water activities is always a good idea.”

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) advises pet owners to keep animals away from foam as well. Likewise, pets who touch foamy water should also be washed at the earliest opportunity.

Visit the state of Michigan’s website for more information on PFAS.

